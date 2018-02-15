Sturgeon Bay men arrested with loaded assault rifles in car

Two 19 year-old men from Sturgeon Bay had loaded guns in their car, when arrested at a high school in Mequon last Saturday.

Police said Willard Hartman and Benjamin Krohn brought three assault rifles onto the campus of Homestead High School. Officers found the guns and drugs in the car, after pulling the men over for an illegal U-turn. Hartman and Krohn said they were in Mequon to watch a high school basketball tournament.

Mequon Superintendent Matthew Joynt said the two were not targeting anyone in Mequon, or at the high school.

Krohn said in the criminal complaint that he brought the guns “in case he wanted to trade or sell them to someone.”