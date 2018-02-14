Walker optimistic about getting agenda passed

Governor Scott Walker is optimistic lawmakers will act on several issues he’s identified as top priorities before the legislative session ends next month.

Senate Republicans have raised concerns about passing some of Walker’s key proposals, such as an overhaul of the juvenile corrections system and a bill creating a tax rebate for parents and a sales tax holiday. Despite that, the governor told reporters Wednesday that he believes there’s strong support for lawmakers to act.

“I think there’s a lot of appeal out in the public,” Walker said. “Whether or not we can get that all through remains to be seen, but I think at a minimum our hope is that we’ll get a child tax credit.”

Walker also signaled he’s open to the Assembly’s version of a juvenile corrections overhaul, if county governments are willing to take a more active role in housing offenders. “As long as the counties are supportive of that, that’s something I’m interested in pursuing,” Walker said.

Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald (R-Juneau) told the Associated Press that getting an entire corrections reform plan through this session may be a “heavy lift,” but Walker said Wednesday that he met with the Juneau Republican and believes there is a willingness to do something. “The question is just how quickly,” Walker said.

A public hearing on the Assembly corrections bill has been scheduled for Thursday morning at the Capitol.