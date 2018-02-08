Wisconsin adds one to football recruiting class

Wisconsin wrapped up the 2018 early signing period in December with 19 scholarship players in the fold. The Badgers added to that class on Wednesday by receiving a letter of intent from Miami defensive back Rachad Wildgoose.

Wildgoose had decommitted from Georgia last month, paid a visit to the Madison campus last weekend and then picked the Badgers over Central Florida and North Carolina State.

Wildgoose had more than dozen offers, including Alabama, Auburn, Nebraska, Maryland, Ole Miss and Purdue.

Badgers hire linebackers coach

Badger coach Paul Chryst finalized his coaching staff by announcing the hire of Bobby April III as the team’s outside linebackers coach.

April III joins the UW staff after spending six seasons in the NFL. He was the linebackers coach with the Buffalo Bills in 2015 and 2016 and is the son of longtime coach Bobby April Jr., a two-time NFL Special Teams Coach of the Year.