Wisconsin Elections agency disputes report on hacking

Officials with the Wisconsin Elections Commission are disputing a national media report that the state’s election systems were among those compromised by Russians ahead of the 2016 elections.

NBC reported Tuesday that Wisconsin was one of seven states that had websites or voter registration systems compromised by covert operatives supported by Russian interests. The outlet cited unnamed senior intelligence officials in its report.

In a statement, WEC officials said the agency “has never detected a successful hacking attempt on its systems, nor has it ever been notified of one by the Department of Homeland Security or any other state or federal agency.”

The state was notified last September that Russian interests attempted to scan Wisconsin system in 2016, but there was no indication they had successfully gained access.

“Wisconsin’s voter registration system and voting systems are secure,” said Commission interim administrator Michael Haas. “In response to NBC’s questions, we double-checked with Homeland Security and our other cyber security partners. They have assured us that they are not aware of any other attempts – successful or unsuccessful – to breach Wisconsin’s systems.”