Wisconsin House candidate arrested in New York grand theft case

One of Representative Ron Kind’s opponents for the upcoming Democratic primary has been arrested on an outstanding warrant in New York City.

The La Crosse Sherriff’s department says Juliet Germanotta was arrested Monday after they were tipped off by the NYPD that she was wanted for grand theft.

The charges stem from a September 2017 incident in which Germanotta purchased a $4,800 ring from a jewelry store. She’s then accused of returning to the store and returning a less valuable ring for a refund.

The 36-year-old, who announced her candidacy as a Democrat, will be extradited back to New York to face the charges.

WSAU