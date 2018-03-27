Briefs filed with SCOTUS in Dassey case

Briefs filed with the U.S. Supreme Court urge review of the Brendan Dassey case. Lawyers for Dassey are hoping the high court overturns an appeals court ruling which upheld his conviction for the murder of freelance photographer Teresa Halbach in 2005.

The American Psychological Association asserts that coercive techniques were used when Dassey was interrogated by detectives. Those techniques often bring on false confessions.

Dassey and his uncle Steven Avery were convicted for the murder of Halbach in Manitowoc County. A U.S. magistrate overturned Dassey’s conviction in 2016 after ruling his confession was coerced. An appeals court in turn overturned that ruling.