Complaint filed against dad who brought ‘gun’ signs into school

A criminal complaint has been filed against a man who police say walked into his child’s elementary school classroom with a sign that said “gun.”

Jonathan Fitzgerald was arrested on February 22 at Shorewood Hills Elementary – just over a week after a gunman killed 17 students and staff at a Florida high school. According to a Shorewood Police Department news release, Fitzgerald was able to enter the school by activating the buzzer at the front door, on the day of a special event where parents were allowed to read to the students. He bypassed the school office where visitors are required to check in.

According to the criminal complaint, Fitzgerald was wearing ski goggles and told the teacher, “You just…let a gunman into your school.” He handed her a piece of cardboard with the word “gun” on it, then entered an administrative office and made the same statements and gave the same “gun” cardboard.

Police found Fitzgerald at a University of Wisconsin building. He admitted going into the school and handing staff members the “gun” signs. He also admitted to filming his interactions at the school with his iPad. Fitzgerald faces one count of misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

WIBA