Frederic signs deal with Boston Bruins

Wisconsin sophomore forward Trent Frederic will forego his final two years of eligibility and has signed a professional contract with the Boston Bruins.

Frederic signed a three-year entry-level contract that begins with the 2018-19 season. He will join Boston’s AHL affiliate, the Providence Bruins, on an Amateur Tryout Agreement (ATO) for the rest of the 2017-18 season.

The 29th overall pick in the 2016 NHL Draft, Frederic was chosen by Boston in the first round two summers ago.

In his rookie season with the Badgers in 2016-17, Frederic was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Year after posting 15 goals, 18 assists and 33 points to help the Badgers to a 20-win season. That helped him earn selection on the 2017 All-Big Ten Second Team. He also was named Hockey Commissioners’ Association National Rookie of the Month, when he posted eight goals and 14 points in February.

He returned for his sophomore season in 2017-18 as an alternate captain and recorded a team-leading 17 goals, as well as 15 assists and 32 points to rank second on the team in scoring.

Frederic competed for Team USA at the 2018 International Ice Hockey Federation World Junior Championship in Buffalo, New York, helping the Americans with the bronze medal. The St. Louis native posted a four-goal game in the bronze medal victory against the Czech Republic.

Frederic’s departure means the Badgers have lost one underclassman to the professional ranks for the second consecutive season. Last year, then-sophomore forward Luke Kunin departed to sign a deal with the NHL’s Minnesota Wild.