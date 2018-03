Racine-based SC Johnson will eliminate 300 to 400 jobs. There’s no word yet on how many Wisconsin employees will be cut, but a company statement said “many affected employees” in the Racine area were notified Tuesday.

The maker of products including Windex, Raid and Pledge employs about 12,000 people worldwide. The “organizational change” was first announced to employees back in January, according to the statement from the company.