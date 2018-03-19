Senator Terry Moulton won’t seek reelection

A veteran state lawmaker from the Chippewa Valley is done. Senator Terry Moulton (R-Chippewa Falls) won’t seek a third term this fall. Moulton issued a statement on Monday.

“When I began my campaign for the senate, eight years ago this month, my goals were to work for smaller government, reduced tax burden, and a better climate for jobs in Wisconsin. We have accomplished all this and more. Income and property taxes are lower, more people are working than ever before, and unemployment is at a 17 year low.”

Moulton was first elected to the State Assembly in 2004, and to the Senate in 2010. His term ends in December. Republicans currently hold an 18-14 majority in the Senate.