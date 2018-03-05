Wisconsin wrestling coach resigns

Wisconsin wrestling coach Barry Davis resigned on Monday, ending his 25-year tenure as the Badgers’ head coach. Davis will stay on and coach the Badgers through the NCAA Championships March 15-17.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed my time at Wisconsin,” Davis said. “I’ve worked with lots of great people and many tremendous student-athletes. This University will always hold a special place in my heart.”

A member of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame, Davis coached 26 All-Americans, eight Big Ten champions and three NCAA champions while at Wisconsin. He was named NWCA National Coach of the Year in 2010 after leading UW to a fourth-place finish at the NCAA championships.

Davis is will end his time in Madison as the school’s all-time winningest coach, leading the Badgers to 15 top-20 finishes at the NCAA championships.

Prior to taking the head job at Wisconsin, Davis spent seven years as an assistant coach at his alma mater, Iowa. While a student at Iowa, Davis won four Big Ten titles, earned All-America honors all four years and won three NCAA Championships. A two-time Olympian, he won a Silver medal at the 1984 Games in Los Angeles.