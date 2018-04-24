Bucks hoping for road victory in Boston tonight

The Milwaukee Bucks look to become the first team in their series with the Boston Celtics to pick up a road victory when the two teams hook up tonight at TD Garden in Boston.

The Celtics won the first two games of the series in Boston. The Bucks returned the favor by winning twice in Milwaukee, including Sunday’s 104-102 win at the BMO Harris Bradley Center. The Bucks will need to win at least one time in Boston to advance to the second round.

The Bucks got little from their bench in the first two games of the series in Boston, but rebounded to make significant contributions in Milwaukee. Two of the contributors in games three and four. Matthew Dellavedova and Thon Maker didn’t play in the opener and sparingly in game two. Both player helped improve the level of energy in the Bucks two home court wins.

Jabari Parker also made a big improvement in games three and four after seeing limited playing time in the first two games. Parker came out of the first two games complaining about his minutes, but to his credit, he sought the advice of family and friends, as well as former college coach Mike Krzyzewski. The message hit home because Parker combined to score 33 points during the last two games.

Milwaukee reserves outscored the Celtics reserves 81-49 in the two Bucks victories.

But its much easier to play well at home. Now the series is back in Boston for game 5 tonight. It is always more difficult, especially in the playoffs, to play well and win on the road. At home, the crowd helps energize the players. On the road, there’s no crowd that will help that process. The players will have to create and maintain that energy on their own. If the Bucks can do that, they’ll have a decent chance of becoming the first team in this series to win a road game.