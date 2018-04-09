DATCP Consumer Alert for ‘Apple Tech Support’ scam

Wisconsin Consumers are being warned about the latest phone scam. The robocalls claim there is a problem with the recipients’ iCloud or Apple ID accounts. “That’s going to concern a number of consumers,” said Michelle Reinen with the state Bureau of Consumer Protection.

If you receive a similar telephone call, Reinen says you should hang up. “Do not press any keys. Do not ask to end the call by pressing a button. Do not ask to talk to a representative by pressing a button. Just hang up the call.”

In many instances, consumers have reported that the caller ID information has been spoofed to make it appear as if the call is coming from the Apple Store at the Mayfair Mall in Wauwatosa. In at least one other instance, the number provided was that of an Apple Store in Los Angeles.