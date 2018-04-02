Madison police investigate first homicide of the year

Madison Police investigating the city’s first homicide of 2018 say the deaths of two men on the east side appear to be a murder-suicide.A distraught 61-year-old woman directed officers to the bedroom of a home at around 6:00 a.m., where they found the bodies of a 58-year-old man and 33-year-old man, both with gunshot wounds.
The men were taken to a hospital where they were pronounced dead shortly after. “This has all the telltale signs of a murder-suicide,” Police Chief Mike Koval said. Koval said police recovered a semi-automatic gun at the scene, but wouldn’t confirm exactly what caliber it was. He said four shell casings were also recovered.
The names of the victims have not been released pending an autopsy, which is scheduled for Monday. The name of the 61-year-old woman has also not been released.
WIBA