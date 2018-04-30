Man found dead after Columbus standoff

Police found a man dead inside a Columbia County home after an hours-long standoff with police. Officers responded to a domestic disturbance call at around 6 a.m. Sunday.

Investigators said the victim fled the house and went to a neighbor’s house after the altercation. When police arrived, the man refused to come out of the house.

“Upon the investigation, the officers determined that there was a very credible and very serious threat,” said Lt. Dennis Weiner of the Columbus Police Department.

The man held police at bay, which lead to the tense, hours-long standoff. The swat team tried to negotiate with the man as the standoff continued into the afternoon. They fired tear gas into the house to try to coerce the man out. After attempts at negotiations failed, the SWAT team moved in. That’s when they found the man dead inside.

WIBA