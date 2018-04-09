Packers set to celebrate 100 years

The Green Bay Packers announced plans on Monday morning to celebrate the teams 100 years of football over the next 16 months. While the celebration will start this summer with the start of the teams 100th season, it will end with the team’s 100th birthday on Aug. 11, 2019.

The celebration starts in June with a traveling interactive exhibit called Lambeau Field Live. A four-day Packers Experience opens at the end of July with the start of Training Camp. The free festival will include live music, a replica team locker room and more.

The celebration will continue with a big party that will coincide with the teams first home game in September. Celebration Weekend will include a free concert, alumni appearances and the annual Green & Gold Gala. Packers president and CEO Mark Murphy said he has petitioned the NFL to allow the Packers to open their season at home.

The Packers will also release a documentary series in the fall of 2019.

The Packers also created a “100 seasons” logo that will be used on banners, billboards and merchandise.