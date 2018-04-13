Portage man charged in deaths of pet cats

A 73-year-old Portage man has been arrested on allegations that he trapped and killed pet cats, after an investigation by police and sheriff’s detectives.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Department said Paul Greiner trapped the cats on his property in the city of Portage, and then dumped them on rural property belonging to Liz Masterson.

Detective Roger Brandner told 27 News that Greiner had some sort of beef with Masterson. “Because of those personal conflicts in the past, I think he was dumping them out there because of harassment.”

Greiner faces felony charges including mistreating animals and harassment. Since the story broke earlier this week, Detective Lieutenant Dan Garrigan said two people have come to the police department reporting that their cat went missing. “I don’t think I’ve had case like that before,” he said.

Masterson said on one occasion, she confronted Greiner as he dumped a cat’s body on her land, and drove off. “The investigators have done a tremendous job,” she said.

WIBA