Beloit Turner School District Director of Businesses Services Brad Boll says a voter filed a petition for the recount Monday morning. Boll said others are expected to come forward to dispute the tally in a two vote loss of the $26.8 million dollar question last Tuesday.

Rock County Clerk Lisa Tollefson is expected to supervise the recount beginning at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday in the Rock County Courthouse.

WCLO