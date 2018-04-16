Scott Walker not interested in Trump cabinet post

Scott Walker says he’s not interested in a job with the Trump administration. The Republican governor was unequivocal, when asked about that potential after a bill signing at the Capitol on Monday.

“I will never willingly leave the role as governor through the end of this next coming term,” Walker said following a bill signing ceremony at the Capitol on Monday. “I’m running for reelection to serve a full term.”

Walker said his certainty is based on something he was told, by former governor and cabinet secretary, Tommy Thompson. “You can get much, much more done as a governor, and it’s much more fulfilling being a governor than being in the cabinet.” Thompson served as HHS Secretary for four years during the George W. Bush administration.

Also Monday, Walker was asked about his friend, Missouri Governor Eric Grietens, as Democrats in the Missouri legislature attempt to have him disciplined. “I think it’s a horribly sad situation,” Walker said. “I don’t know how someone stays in that position. It’s difficult if not impossible for him govern.”

A legislative committee in Jefferson City has released an investigative report about Greitens’ former mistress accusing him of physical aggression, sexual manipulation and blackmail.

Walker signed 93 bills into law on Monday, including one that to protect Soldiers and Airmen in the Wisconsin National Guard, and their families, when they are mobilized to state active duty.

The bill requires the state Department of Military Affairs to grant continuation pay to Guard members injured while on state active duty. It also requires the department to pay a $100,000 benefit to a guard member’s designated beneficiary, if they’re killed on active duty.