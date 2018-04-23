Steil enters race for 1st Congressional District

Bryan Steil is running for House Speaker Paul Ryan’s Wisconsin congressional seat. Steil, like Ryan, is from Janesville. He works as a corporate attorney in Milton, as well as serving on the University of Wisconsin Board of Regents.

“Washington needs problem solvers, who aren’t afraid to take on the tough issues, and I’m ready to fight with everything I have,” Steil said. He becomes the presumptive Republican front-runner after the field of better-known potential candidates cleared for his entry.

Steil, a member of a powerful Janesville political family with close ties to Ryan, entered the race Sunday less than two weeks after Ryan said he would not seek reelection in the 1st Congressional District. Steil once worked as personal driver for Ryan.

The two Democrats who are running in 1st Congressional District commented on Steil’s announcement. “If he follows the same ideology as Paul Ryan, then he’ll talk a lot about helping you, and then he’ll try to take away healthcare, and destroy public education, Social Security and Medicare,” said Cathy Myers.

“It’s hard to think of anyone less in touch with the struggles facing working families than a third-generation corporate attorney from a politically-connected family,” said Randy Bryce in a statement.