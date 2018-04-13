Two Oshkosh officers injured during traffic stop

Two Oshkosh police officers received minor injuries, after one was hit by a car and the other was trapped and dragged in the car. It began when officers stopped a woman on Thursday just after 3:30 p.m.

Investigators said the woman was uncooperative and tried to drive away. The officers were partially in the car when she drove off. One was able to free himself and was hit by the car as the 26-year old woman sped up.

She crashed into a home and porch and then ran off. She was quickly arrested and police could recommend several charges including recklessly endangering safety and kidnapping.

WHBY