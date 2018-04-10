WPS opens annual peregrine falcon naming contest for kids

Wisconsin Public Service is giving students a chance to name the next generation of peregrine falcons that are soon to be hatched at two of their power plants.

Students in kindergarten through eighth grade are being asked to come up with a name for one of eight falcon chicks. Matt Cullen of WPS says being selected comes with multiple rewards. “Providing a name to a chick is just one component of that contest and one component of what that student will experience if their name is selected.” Winners also get a certificate, a photo with their falcon chick and a chance to attend the banding ceremony.

Cullen says names can be simple or unique, but they should all have a meaning. “We ask students to provide their explanation of why they think that would be a good name for a peregrine falcon chick.” He says a couple of names stood out through the years. “Someone submitted the name of Flaps, which is an acronym for ‘Falcon Living A Public Service’, and one student submitted the name of Morgan Freebird.”

The naming contest has been going on since 1996.

Entries can be made at Wisconsinpublicservice.com.

WTAQ