Zima ousted in Green Bay and Brown County

Green Bay Alderman and Brown County Board Supervisor Guy Zima had two similar outcomes Tuesday, losing both seats with a 53-47 percent vote.

“I’ve had a great pleasure, a great run,” Zima told Fox 11. “I’ve got to let the other guys have a chance to catch up.”

Zima says he felt a few factors may have played into the outcome.

“I have had six months of slander generated by the mayor’s office and of course we had a snowstorm and low voter turnout and lost by a few votes.”

Zima had been the subject of a lengthy complaint of misconduct filed against him by Alderwoman Barbara Dorff in January.

On Broadway Executive Director Brian Johnson defeated Zima for city council 641-563. Megan Borchardt beat Zima 732-655 in the county board election.

Zima has served as Brown County supervisor since 1976 and a Green Bay alderman from 1976 to 2012. He was reelected to the seat in 2014.

