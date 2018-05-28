Brewers Stay Hot, Beat Mets 8-7 Sunday; Lead Central by 4

A four run seventh inning, highlighted by a Domingo Santana 2-run double, lifted the Brewers over the New York Mets at Miller Park Sunday afternoon, 8-7.

The Brewers trailed 4-1 entering the bottom of the third, when Jesus Aguilar homered off Mets starter Zach Wheeler to tie the game. New York would plate three runs in the seventh to take a 7-6 lead, before Milwaukee rallied in the bottom part of the inning.

Corey Knebel allowed a run in the ninth before closing the door and notching his fourth save. Boone Logan earned the win in relief. Jhoulys Chacin allowed five runs over 6.1 innings, the second farthest into a game he has pitched this season. His ERA in the month of May is 1.54.

Aguilar finished 2-4 with 4 RBI. Christian Yelich went 3-for-5, raising his average to .305.

Milwaukee (34-20) is 12-4 in its last 16 games and now leads the N. L. Central by four games over St. Louis. The Brewers and Cardinals begin a three game series at Miller Park on Monday, with Brent Suter throwing against Luke Weaver.