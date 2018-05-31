Best Buy burglar strikes store in Greenfield

A very determined burglar has struck again, breaking through the outer wall of a Best Buy to steal merchandise.

This time it happened in Greenfield. Sergeant Eric Lindstrom says they do have video footage of a man dressed in dark clothing wearing mask who made it into the store.

“If you happen to recognize the subject in the video, the clothes that he’s wearing, the way that he walks, any of those things, please feel free to contact the Greenfield Police department.”

This is similar to an incident earlier this month in Marathon County, where a burglar broke through the back wall of a Best Buy and walked off with $15,000 worth of merchandise. This is a crime that takes planning, and Lindstrom says someone probably knows something.

“It’s definitely possible the suspect has spoken to someone about their intentions, the manner of which they were going to get into the store, or possibly bragged about it after the fact,” says Lindstrom. “So we’d definitely like to hear that information if you’ve heard it.”

If you have information, call Greenfield Police at 414-761-5300.