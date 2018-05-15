Charges likely in Lake Delton donnybrook

Lake Delton Police expect to file charges, in connection with a melee at a water park over the weekend. Chairs, garbage cans, fists and food were flying in the brawl — all captured on cellphone video at the Mount Olympus Water and Theme Park.

Police believe the fight started over something rather minor — someone took a chair from another group’s table.

Caught on camera: Fight breaks out at Lake Delton water park over chair, police say: https://t.co/j7Mr1YXzDa pic.twitter.com/kljKGzvWYY — FOX6 News (@fox6now) May 14, 2018

“It started between two families, and then it worked it’s way to multiple bystanders, to just everybody,” said Joseph Ney, who witnessed the whole thing. “A lot of parents were rushing their children out of the building.”