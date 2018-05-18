Clinical psychologist announces for 1st Congressional District

Another candidate has entered the race for Wisconsin’s First Congressional District seat. Clinical psychologist Dr. Brad Boivin is a self-described gay Christian conservative who grew up in Janesville.

I have officially announced my run for Wisconsin’s 1st Congressional District. I look forward to seeing you on the campaign trail and hope to earn your support. Register and show up on August 14th to vote! 🇺🇸 https://t.co/n6ojBf0LK9 — Bradley Boivin (@bradleyboivin) May 17, 2018

Boivin is the sixth person to register as a Republican candidate for seat being vacated by Representative Paul Ryan of Janesville. That includes Bryan Steil, a corporate attorney and University of Wisconsin Regent whose family has close ties to Ryan.

In a Youtube video on his campaign site, Boivin describes a “toxic political climate,” and says “medical and mental health providers,” are needed in Washington.

The primary election is August 14th.