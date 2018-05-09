College Scout Alonzo leaving the Packers

College scout Alonzo Dotson is leaving the Green Bay Packers for a job with the New York Jets.

According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Dotson’s exact title with the Jets is unclear, but the franchise needs a national scout and a director of college scouting.

Dotson joined the Packers in 2013 after two seasons at the University of Houston. His departure means the Packers are looking for his replacement, as well as executives Alonzo Highsmith and Eliot Wolf, both of whom joined the Cleveland Browns.