Dad charged with drunk driving after children tumble from van

A terrifying traffic incident in Sheboygan this week — two young children tumbled out of a van driven by their father. Alexis Heckert was driving behind the van, and she and a friend helped pull the children, ages one and three, out of harm’s way.

“The back opened up, and two little babies fell out, Heckert said. “I picked one of the babies up, he was completely naked.”

The children fell out of the van Tuesday night in a Sheboygan traffic roundabout. One child was treated and released to relatives, but the other suffered a skull fracture and was taken to a Milwaukee hospital. The father is charged with child neglect and drunk driving — and has four prior convictions for the latter.