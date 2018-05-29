Driver arrested for 14th OWI

A man is jailed in Waupaca County for his 14th drunk driving offense. Daniel Nordell of Almond was arrested following an accident in King, near Wauapca, last Thursday, in which he ran his SUV into a power pole.

The criminal complaint alleges a preliminary breath test indicated Nordell, 64, was driving with a blood-alcohol concentration of .17 percent.

He has 13 prior OWI convictions, dating back to 1994, with the latest in 2006, for which he served 3 years in prison. Nordell faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted on the latest drunk driving charge.

WDUX