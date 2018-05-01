Google+

Fab Lab grants going to Wisconsin school districts

Tuesday is Fab Lab Day in Wisconsin. The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation is awarding more than $500,000 in grants to assist Wisconsin school districts with equipment purchases for fab labs, which are high-tech workshops with equipment used in a wide range of manufacturing facilities.


