Fairbanks Morse lands defense contracts

Beloit-based Fairbanks Morse scores some big jobs, including a $17.3 million contract servicing U.S. Navy ships.

The multi-year contract which covers all vessels serviced by Military Sealift Command that have Fairbanks-Morse engines is one of the largest contracts from the U.S. Navy in the company’s history.

Fairbanks Morse was also awarded a contract from the Royal Saudi Navy to deliver eight diesel engines to power four frigates. The engines will begin to be manufactured in early 2019 with delivery scheduled for 2020.

The company headquartered on White Avenue in Beloit has been providing diesel engines for the U.S. Coast Guard and Navy for more than 70 years.

WCLO