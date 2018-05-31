Guilty verdict in killing of Milwaukee housing inspector

A Milwaukee County jury has found a 19-year-old man guilty of felony murder in the 2017 killing of a city inspector. Jurors determined Deshaun Scott used a shotgun to murder 64-year-old Greg “Ziggy” Zyszkiewicz during a carjacking.

Scott is to be sentenced July 30th.

Prosecutors had told the court Zyszkiewicz was killed with a shotgun last March, sitting in his car while he was working. Scott had been charged with first-degree reckless homicide with a dangerous weapon, but he was convicted on the lesser charge of felony murder.

Scott’s lawyer Michael Plaisted says the jury got it right. “The state could not prove that he was the shooter,” Plaisted said. “It is sad, but it is an appropriate decision that the jury made.”