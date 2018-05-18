Lewis gets promotion at UW-Oshkosh

UW-Oshkosh has named Matt Lewis the Titans Interim Head Coach men’s basketball coach on Thursday.

Lewis has been the Titans top assistant, coaching at the school for the last six years. He’ll lad the Titans for the 2018-’19 season while the University conducts a national search for Pat Juckem’s replacement.

Juckem was named the new coach at Washington University in St. Louis. Assistant Chancellor and Director of Athletics Darryl Sims said they’ll form a committee of various members from the school, including students, to help find the fulltime successor.

Sims didn’t rule out the possibility that Lewis could eventually land the spot in a fulltime basis.