Man accused of trying to force an abortion to stand trial

A Wisconsin Rapids man is headed to trial on charges that he spiked a woman’s water with an abortion drug.

Online records show that 33-year-old Jeffrey Smith waived his right to a preliminary hearing on charges of attempted first-degree intentional homicide of an unborn child and delivery of prescription drugs

Police say Smith was upset that the woman would not agree to get an abortion even though Smith didn’t want the child.

Smith allegedly crushed up a Mifepristone pill in a bottle of water the unidentified woman was drinking from when she wasn’t looking. The woman noticed the residue in the water and turned it over to police the next day. She did not drink from it after discovering the residue.

A search of Smith’s apartment turned up blister packs of a different drug used to induce labor, Misoprostol. Text messages sent by Smith to the woman encouraging her to end the pregnancy were also discovered.

Trial dates have not been set, and Smith has not entered a plea on the charges.

WSAU