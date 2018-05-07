Menards pitchman Ray Szmanda dies at 91

One of Wisconsin’s most iconic spokesmen has died.

Best known as the “Menards Guy”, Antigo native Ray Szmanda died this weekend according to his son Charles. Szmanda was a pitchman for the home improvement giant from 1976 to 1998.

Szmanda was not just the Menards Guy. Before his time with the company, Szmanda was an accomplished broadcaster, working across Wisconsin and the Great Lakes in both radio and television. He also founded his own broadcasting school in Wausau.

After retiring from the ads in 1998, Szmanda came back part time to do commercials from time to time. His likeness is still featured prominently in advertising.

Szmanda was 91. Funeral arrangements are still pending.