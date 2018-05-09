Officers and victim identified in fatal Appleton shooting

Appleton police say five officers each fired at least one shot at a man on the city’s east side Monday night. Chief Todd Thomas released a statement Tuesday afternoon, identifying 50-year-old David Robinson as the man who was killed.

Police said Robinson confronted officers with a shotgun, outside of a home in the 100 block of S. Matthias Street around 6 p.m. Monday. Police were called there because of an incident with a gun. Thomas said Robinson lived at the home.

Investigators will determine how many shots were fired. The five officers are on administrative assignment, under the department’s policy.

The officers involved were:

Officer Nathan Hoffman – Hire date 11/14/11 Officer Brandon Schnese – Hire date 05/27/15 Sergeant Ryan Schroeder – Hire date 10/07/08 Officer Frank Wychgram – Hire date 04/04/16 Officer Tom Zieman – Hire date 05/13/13

Police expect there won’t be another update, until the Outagamie County District Attorney reviews the investigation, which is being conducted by Green Bay police.

WHBY