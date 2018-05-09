Officers and victim identified in fatal Appleton shooting

Appleton police say five officers each fired at least one shot at a man on the city’s east side Monday night. Chief Todd Thomas released a statement Tuesday afternoon, identifying 50-year-old David Robinson as the man who was killed.
Police said Robinson confronted officers with a shotgun, outside of a home in the 100 block of S. Matthias Street around 6 p.m. Monday. Police were called there because of an incident with a gun. Thomas said Robinson lived at the home.
Investigators will determine how many shots were fired. The five officers are on administrative assignment, under the department’s policy.
The officers involved were:
Officer Nathan Hoffman – Hire date 11/14/11
Officer Brandon Schnese – Hire date 05/27/15
Sergeant Ryan Schroeder – Hire date 10/07/08
Officer Frank Wychgram – Hire date 04/04/16
Officer Tom Zieman – Hire date 05/13/13
Police expect there won’t be another update, until the Outagamie County District Attorney reviews the investigation, which is being conducted by Green Bay police.
WHBY