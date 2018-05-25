Outagamie County DA rules cops justified in Appleton shooting

Five Appleton police officers were justified when they shot and killed a 50-year-old man outside a home on the city’s east side. Outagamie County District Attorney Melinda Tempelis made that ruling, after reviewing the case.

Tempelis said witnesses reported David Robinson was suicidal and highly intoxicated. She said the officers acted in an objectively reasonable manner, and her office will not be filing criminal charges against any of them.

Tempelis said Robinson’s wife called police to their home in the 100 block of S. Matthias Street on May 7. Robinson was outside with the gun when officers arrived, and refused orders to drop the weapon. Officers opened fire, hitting Robinson 10 times.

WHBY