Security guard cleared in fatal shooting of bank robber

The Dane County District Attorney will not charge a security guard who fatally shot a bank robber. Investigators believe 35-year-old Louis Marty Narvaez was responsible for a four-month string of bank robberies.

The security guard said he believed deadly force was needed to protect people in a Chase Bank branch on Madison’s east side, on March 1st. If that guard had only been protecting bank assets, that could have suggested criminal culpability.

Madison and Middleton police have linked Narvaez to six other bank robberies by using DNA evidence and similar clothing, style of robbery, physical description and getaway vehicle.

There had been at least two robberies at the bank since December of 2017. There were seven other people inside the bank at the time, none of whom were injured.