State funding on the way to help repair S.S. Badger dock

Repairs are on the way for the S.S. Badger ferry.

Governor Walker is sending $800,000 in grant funding to help repair the ferry’s dock in Manitowoc. The dock was severely damaged by high winds and surf during April’s blizzard.

“The S.S. Badger is an important aspect of our communities helping with both manufacturing and tourism,” says Governor Walker. “This grant will help speed up repairs to the harbor and aboard the S.S. Badger, ensuring the ferry is ready to transport passengers, vehicles, and commercial goods as they prepare to open for the upcoming season.”

Repairs to the dock will include a new protective wall to create a safe space for the ferry to dock, and new construction to better handle the surf and waves of Lake Michigan. The project is expected to cost $1 million by the time it’s finished.

The ferry is currently scheduled to open on time May 11.