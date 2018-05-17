Victim critically injured in Madison shooting

One person is in critical condition following a shooting on Madison’s south side.

Madison police chief Mike Koval says the shooting happened around 7:40 pm Wednesday night at the Monona Shores apartment complex. Police arrived minutes later to find a 24-year-old man who had been shot in the back of the head in a parking lot. He was transported to a trauma ward and is in critical condition.

Police say the 36-year-old male suspect was seen fleeing the area immediately after the shooting and was trying to break into vehicles to get away.

“A suspect was seen fleeing the area, the suspect was subsequently apprehended on the 6400 block of Bridge Road.” Koval says there might have been an attempted carjacking as well, but that officers are still investigating.

Koval says that this shooting was not a random event, and that the suspect and the victim knew each other and had some sort of argument before the shooting. “So this is not by any means an act of random violence that was committed against a stranger.” Police are still figuring out whether the two were residents or guests of the apartments.

The suspect is being held on attempted homicide charges at this time.