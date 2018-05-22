We Energies wants new gas line to Foxconn

We Energies is accelerating their timeline on a gas pipeline project near the proposed Foxconn plant.

We Energies is asking the Public Service Commission for permission to build a new 50 mile long gas line from Whitewater to the site of the Foxconn plant in Racine.

The company doesn’t directly name Foxconn in their application, but say the pipeline has been in planning for a while and new construction along the route is moving their timeline forward.

They’re hoping to start construction on the new pipe in 2020.