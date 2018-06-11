Brewers looking to get offense on track against the Cubs

The Milwaukee Brewers open a three-game series against the Chicago Cubs at Miller Park tonight and they’re looking to get their offense rolling against Chicago in the process.

The Brewers start the day with the best record in the National League, a half-game better than the Cubs.

In eight games so far this season, the Cubs have won seven of the eight with Chicago pitching blanking the Brewers in five of those eight games.

In those eight games, the Brewers managed just nine runs on 37 hits with five of the runs coming in their only victory, April 6 at Miller Park.

In the four game series in Chicago, Cubs pitchers didn’t allow a single earned run. In the eight games played overall, Cubs starters posted a 0.90 ERA.

Jose Quintana is 2-0 with a 0.00 ERA in 13 innings against the Brewers. He will start the series opener against the Cubs tonight. Quintana is 4-1 with a 0.63 ERA in six career outings against the Brewers.

Junior Guerra gets the start for the Brewers tonight. He is 3-4 on the season with a 2.83 ERA.