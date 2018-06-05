Brewers select shortstop in first round of draft

The Milwaukee Brewers landed prep shortstop Brice Turang with the 21st overall pick in Major League Baseball’s First-Year Player Draft on Monday night.

Turang played high school ball for Santiago High School in Corona, California. The Brewers were excited to get Turang, who was projected to go higher in the first round after playing for two years for Team USA’s 18U national team.

Turang has a scholarship to LSU and said he is willing to honor that commitment, but Brewers Amateur Scouting Director Tod Johnson said the Brewers are confident they can sign him.

Brice Turang’s father, Brian Turang, was a 20th round pick of the Brewers in 1987 out of Long Beach City College who didn’t sign and was taken again two years later in the 51st round by Seattle.

If Brice Turang signs, he’ll be looking at a signing bonus of more than $3-million. He hit .352 with 5 HR, 21 RBI and a .464 OBP during his senior season at Santiago High School.

The Brewers selected outfielder Joe Gray (Hattiesburg High School – Mississippi) with the 60th pick in round two. Gray hit .491 with 6 HR and 36 RBI with a .611 OBP as a senior. He is currently committed to play at the University of Mississippi.

The Brewers selected outfielder Micah Bello (Hilo High School – Hawaii) with the 73rd pick on day one. The 17-year-old Bello is committed to play at Saint Mary’s College of California but has said he wants to sign.

Day two of the three-day draft is Tuesday with rounds 3-10, starting at noon central time.