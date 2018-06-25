Convicted Monfils’ killer Dale Basten dead

One of six men convicted in the 1992 murder of Green Bay paper mill worker Tom Monfils has died. FOX 11 reports the state Department of Corrections said 77-year-old Dale Basten died Saturday morning in Outagamie County.

Basten had been serving a life sentence in prison until he was released last September because of failing health, after which he was placed at an assisted living center in the Fox Valley, subject to electronic monitoring.

Basten, Keith Kutska, Rey Moore, Michael Hirn, Michael Johnson and Michael Piaskowski were all convicted in the murder. Piaskowski’s conviction was later overturned by a federal judge. The other five all remained in prison until Basten’s release. All maintain they are innocent.

Monfils was found dead in a paper vat at the James River Mill in Green Bay, with a rope and weight around his neck, with a broken jaw and fractured skull.

WTAQ