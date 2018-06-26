Dem lawmakers want Matt Flynn to drop campaign for governor

Two Democrats want another Democrat to drop out of the race for governor. Matt Flynn says he will not drop out. State Representative Melissa Sargent (D-Madison) says Flynn’s prior work as legal counsel for the Catholic Archdiocese of Milwaukee should cause him to reconsider that.

“What Matt has done, is he has pivoted and distracted,” Sargent said during a media availability at the Capitol on Tuesday. “He isn’t addressing the concerns that have been brought forward.”

Representative Chris Taylor (D-Madison) says Flynn was deeply involved in the coverup of sexual abuse of children by priests. “The response was to cover it up, to try to make it go away . . . even when you had priests who admitted to dozens and dozens and dozens of children being abused,” said Taylor.

Flynn worked as the attorney for the archdiocese from 1989 to 2004. The 70-year-old Flynn, one of eight Democrats remaining in the race, says he plans to start television campaign advertising in July.