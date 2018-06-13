Dems, GOP split special elections wins

Voters have decided a pair of closely watched special elections for the Wisconsin legislature. Assembly Republicans fended off – for now – concerns of a “blue wave,” as Town of Lodi Supervisor Jon Plumer defeated Lodi Common Council member Ann Groves Lloyd, with 53 percent of the vote in the 42nd District.

But in the 1st state Senate District, Democrat Caleb Frostman, who heads the Door County Economic Corporation, defeated state Representative Andre Jacque of DePere, by about 800 votes. Frostman’s win narrows the GOP Senate majority to just three seats.