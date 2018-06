A mother of two in Cudahy is accused of helping terrorists.

The FBI says 54 year-old Waheba Isa Dais hacked into Facebook and Twitter to recruit for ISIS, and encourage acts of terrorism.

Facebook contacted authorities when she posted instructions on how to make an explosive bomb vest.

Dias is originally from Israel, and came to the U.S. in 1992. The FBI says she’s been working on behalf of ISIS since January.