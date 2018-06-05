Four candidate Dem debate prompts blowback

A debate featuring some but not all of the Democratic candidates for governor generated some controversy on Monday. There are 10 candidates, but the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association announced that the top four finishers in the Marquette Law School Poll closest to the July 27 debate in Madison will be “considered as significant candidates.”

Debate news, from the WBA Foundation. https://t.co/UReXgFWT4M — WBA Newsroom (@WBANewsroom) June 4, 2018



“We’re hoping that the Democratic candidates absolutely, 100 percent boycott this,” said Scot Ross with the liberal group One Wisconsin Now, who also hopes another organization will host a debate.

If @mulawpolls are so accurate, why don’t we just replace elections with that to decide our electeds? — One Wisconsin Now (@onewisconsinnow) June 4, 2018



And in fact, “WisPolitics.com” is organizing a debate for July 12 in Milwaukee, with at least 9 Democratic candidates. And, Marquette Law School Poll pollster Charles Franklin said he does not support the WBA using poll numbers poll to determine debate participants.

From Marquette Law School Poll Director Charles Franklin pic.twitter.com/CsLSYT4c8u — Charles Franklin (@PollsAndVotes) June 4, 2018



The WBA released a statement after concerns were raised by Ross’ and some of the Democratic candidates, stating that “in order to have a lively exchange of ideas,” in the hour-long debate, only four candidates could be accommodated.

.@WBANewsroom responds to concerns from @onewisconsinnow & some Dem candidates for governor, on @MULawPoll as criteria for debate participation. pic.twitter.com/ZhBuGr5TMv — Bob Hague (@RDHague) June 4, 2018

On Tuesday, Wisconsin 2nd District Congressman Mark Pocan also called on WBA to reverse course and allow all ten candidates on stage.