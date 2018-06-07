Little Chute HS teacher charged with sexual assault

A teacher at Little Chute High School is facing a felony charge in Marinette County on accusations of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl.

Forty-five-year-old Jason LaVigne is on administrative leave from the school district.

Prosecutors say the girl went with LaVigne’s family to the Crivitz area last weekend. They say LaVigne gave her several vodka and lemonade drinks while they were boating, and he assaulted her after they stopped at a sandy beach area.

LaVigne is charged with third-degree sexual assault. He’s been a business and computer teacher. The school district says the 16-year-old girl is not a Little Chute student.

